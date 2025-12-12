Board of iStreet Network approves consolidation of equity shares

At meeting held on 11 December 2025

The board of iStreet Network at its meeting held on 11 December 2025 has approved reclassification of share capital by consolidation of equity shares having face value of Rs. 4/- each to equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to which capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company is altered, subject to the approval of the BSE (Exchange), other requisite regulatory and the shareholders of the Company.

