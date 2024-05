At meeting held on 21 May 2024

The Board of JK Tyre & Industries at its meeting held on 21 May 2024 has approved appointment of Krishna Kumar Bangur (DIN: 00029427) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director, for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 01 June 2024, subject to requisite approvalof the Members of the Company.

