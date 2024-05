At meeting held on 21 May 2024

The Board of Ircon International at its meeting held on 21 May 2024 has approved investment of additional funds not exceeding Rs.88.92 crore in the form of Optionally Convertible debentures in Ircon Renewable Power (a subsidiary of IRCON), in single or multiple tranches

