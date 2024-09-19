Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of KFin Technologies allots 32,133 equity shares under ESOP

Board of KFin Technologies allots 32,133 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At its meeting held on 19 September 2024

The Board of KFin Technologies at its meeting held on 19 September 2024 has allotted 32,133 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of options by the eligible grantees under the KFin Employee Stock Option Plan 2020.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 171,37,50,650 comprising of 17,13,75,065 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 171,40,71,980/- comprising of 17,14,07,198 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Highlights, Sept 19: Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high after US Fed announces rate cut

India on way to becoming third-largest economy by FY31: S&P Global report

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin, Jadeja help India go past 250

LIVE news: SC rejects telecom firms' plea on re-computation of adjusted gross revenues

Feeling low? Here are the top 6 tips to overcome work-related stress

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story