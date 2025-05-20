Board of Lloyds Engineering Works approves acquisition of 76% stake in Metalfab Hightech

At meeting held on 20 May 2025

The Board of Lloyds Engineering Works at its meeting held on 20 May 2025 has approved the Share Purchase Agreement with the promoters of Metalfab Hightech for acquisition of 21,85,000 equity shares at Rs 130 /- each for an aggregate consideration of Rs 28,40,50,000, representing 76% of the total issued, subscribed, and paid-up capital of Metalfab Hightech.

