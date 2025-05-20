Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Lloyds Engineering Works approves acquisition of 76% stake in Metalfab Hightech

Board of Lloyds Engineering Works approves acquisition of 76% stake in Metalfab Hightech

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 20 May 2025

The Board of Lloyds Engineering Works at its meeting held on 20 May 2025 has approved the Share Purchase Agreement with the promoters of Metalfab Hightech for acquisition of 21,85,000 equity shares at Rs 130 /- each for an aggregate consideration of Rs 28,40,50,000, representing 76% of the total issued, subscribed, and paid-up capital of Metalfab Hightech.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty fails to hold 24,900 level; realty shares jump

Wanbury's Patalganga facility receives GMP certification from ANVISA

Infosys allots 3.18 lakh equity shares under ESOP

BEL Q4 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 2,104 crore

Metal shares gain

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story