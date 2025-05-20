Wanbury's Patalganga facility receives GMP certification from ANVISA

Wanbury announced that its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility at Patalganga has successfully received the Certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices (CBPF) from ANVISA, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency.

Earlier this month, on 12 May 2025, the company had also received GMP approval from ANVISA for its Tanuku site in Andhra Pradesh.

The certification for the Patalganga site follows ANVISAs review of the inspection report of U.S. FDA, along with other documents submitted by the company. Based on the evaluation, ANVISA granted the GMP certification, confirming the facilitys compliance with Brazilian regulatory standards.

With this certificate, now both the API manufacturing sites of Wanbury continue to be compliant per ANVISA' s rules & regulations.

Wanbury is a pharmaceutical company with a presence in the global API market and domestic branded formulations.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 88.12% to Rs 1.22 crore as revenues fell by 8.28% to Rs 133.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 1.74% to Rs 299.35 on the BSE.

