Nifty fails to hold 24,900 level; realty shares jump

The key equity indices traded with limited losses in morning trade as investors engaged in mild profit booking despite supportive global cues. The Nifty traded below the 24,900 level. Market participants will closely monitor global trade developments and the ongoing Q4 earnings season, which are likely to influence sentiment in the coming days. Realty shares witnessed buying demand for fifth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 207.05 points or 0.25% to 81,852.37. The Nifty 50 index fell 44.90 points or 0.19% to 24,894.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,772 shares rose and 1,729 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Hindalco Industries(up 1%), Zydus Lifesciences(down 0.98%), Aster DM Healthcare(down 0.43%), Automotive Axles(up 0.68%), Dixon Technologies (India)(up 1.65%), EIH(up 0.13%), Fortis Healthcare(down 1.18%), Gland Pharma(up 1.77%), JK Tyre & Industries(down 0.48%), Laxmi Organic Industries(down 1.25%), Max Healthcare Institute(down 2.80%), NHPC (down 0.26%), Solar Industries India(down 0.05%), Talbros Engineering(up 1.76%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals(down 1.14%), United Spirits(down 0.01%), Whirlpool of India(up 0.62%), and J Kumar Infraprojects (up 0.73%) will release their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

The Nifty Realty index advanced 1% to 942.55. The index rose 8.8% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

DLF (up 5.29%), Raymond (up 4.95%), Sobha (up 0.55%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.36%) and Godrej Properties (up 0.09%) advanced.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills (down 1.16%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.01%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.91%) declined

Stocks in Spotlight:

Eris Lifesciences rallied 3.53% after the company reported a 30.29% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.01 crore on 28.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 702.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Ashok Leyland added 1.18% after the companys board is scheduled to meet on 23 May to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shed 0.18%. The companys board will meet on 23 May to consider issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via a private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News