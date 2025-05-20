Nifty fails to hold 24,900 level; realty shares jump

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 207.05 points or 0.25% to 81,852.37. The Nifty 50 index fell 44.90 points or 0.19% to 24,894.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,772 shares rose and 1,729 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Hindalco Industries(up 1%), Zydus Lifesciences(down 0.98%), Aster DM Healthcare(down 0.43%), Automotive Axles(up 0.68%), Dixon Technologies (India)(up 1.65%), EIH(up 0.13%), Fortis Healthcare(down 1.18%), Gland Pharma(up 1.77%), JK Tyre & Industries(down 0.48%), Laxmi Organic Industries(down 1.25%), Max Healthcare Institute(down 2.80%), NHPC (down 0.26%), Solar Industries India(down 0.05%), Talbros Engineering(up 1.76%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals(down 1.14%), United Spirits(down 0.01%), Whirlpool of India(up 0.62%), and J Kumar Infraprojects (up 0.73%) will release their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
Also Read
The Nifty Realty index advanced 1% to 942.55. The index rose 8.8% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
DLF (up 5.29%), Raymond (up 4.95%), Sobha (up 0.55%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.36%) and Godrej Properties (up 0.09%) advanced.
On the other hand, Phoenix Mills (down 1.16%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.01%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.91%) declined
Stocks in Spotlight:
Eris Lifesciences rallied 3.53% after the company reported a 30.29% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.01 crore on 28.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 702.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Ashok Leyland added 1.18% after the companys board is scheduled to meet on 23 May to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shed 0.18%. The companys board will meet on 23 May to consider issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via a private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content