Board of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam approves VRS for employees

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
On 23 December 2024

The board of directors of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 23 December 2024 has approved the proposal of reduction in employee cost of the company by offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) substantially on Gujarat model (with reduced ceiling of Ex-Gratia) to the employees (both executives and non-executives) of age 45 years and above, so as to make the organization lean and also reduce the staff costs.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

