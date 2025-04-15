Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider increase in borrowing limits

On 22 April 2025

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services will meet on 22 April 2025 to consider increase in aggregate borrowing limits under section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. The proposed increase in aggregate borrowing limit would include fund raise(s) by way of issue of non-convertible debentures or any other securities or instrument(s) and other modes of borrowings to be made from time to time in one or more tranches as may be required. The said proposal for increase in aggregate borrowing limits will be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

