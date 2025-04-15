Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider increase in borrowing limits

Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider increase in borrowing limits

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On 22 April 2025

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services will meet on 22 April 2025 to consider increase in aggregate borrowing limits under section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. The proposed increase in aggregate borrowing limit would include fund raise(s) by way of issue of non-convertible debentures or any other securities or instrument(s) and other modes of borrowings to be made from time to time in one or more tranches as may be required. The said proposal for increase in aggregate borrowing limits will be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel partners with Blinkit for 10-min SIM cards delivery

Advait Energy Transitions successfully bids for 11KV MVCC of Amreli Circle of PGVCL

Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

Mercury Ev-Tech rises after commissioning 3.2 GW battery manufacturing facility in Vadodara

G M Breweries Q4 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 60 cr

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story