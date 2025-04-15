Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel partners with Blinkit for 10-min SIM cards delivery

Bharti Airtel partners with Blinkit for 10-min SIM cards delivery

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Bharti Airtel, today, announced its partnership with the quick commerce platform, Blinkit, for the delivery of SIM cards to its customers within ten minutes. A first-of-its-kind service by a telco, the services are now live in 16 cities in the country, with plans to add more cities and towns over a period of time.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone enabling, as it does, customers to receive SIM cards at their doorstep in a minimal 10 minutes at a nominal convenience fee of Rs 49. Post the delivery of the SIM card, customers can activate the number using a simple activation process through Aadhaar-based KYC authentication. Customers will have the option to choose from both postpaid and prepaid plans or trigger an MNP for porting into the Airtel network. To streamline the process, customers can access the online link and view the activation video for a seamless activation experience.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

