Board of ABB India approves appointment of director

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 28 March 2025

The Board of ABB India at its meeting held on 28 March 2025 has approved the appointment of Amrita Gangotra (DIN: 08333492) as an Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 06 May 2025 for a period of three consecutive years.

The Board also approved the appointment of Vaibhav Srivastava as Country HR Head (Senior Management Personnel) with effect from 01 May 2025.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

