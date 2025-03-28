Board of ABB India approves appointment of director

At meeting held on 28 March 2025

The Board of ABB India at its meeting held on 28 March 2025 has approved the appointment of Amrita Gangotra (DIN: 08333492) as an Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 06 May 2025 for a period of three consecutive years.

The Board also approved the appointment of Vaibhav Srivastava as Country HR Head (Senior Management Personnel) with effect from 01 May 2025.

