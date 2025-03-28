RIR to establish India's first SiC semiconductor facility in Odisha

RIR Power Electronics is on track to establish India's First Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor production facility in Odisha, with the production of Epitaxy Wafer as part of phase 1 production expected to commence by December 2025. This strategic investment of Rs 618 crore to produce high power SiC devices marks a landmark achievement in advancing India's semiconductor industry and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities under the Make in India Initiative to produce high power Mosfets and Diodes from 3.3KV to 20KV.

The next generation SiC semiconductor facility will focus on manufacturing critical components for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, power electronics and industrial automation applications. The superior technology of SiC semiconductors provides durability alongside high efficiency to transform power applications, which results in enhanced energy efficiency and operational performance throughout various industries.

