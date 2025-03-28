Allied Blenders & Distillers partners with CRISIL

To enhance governance framework and embed sustainability across its business

Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) has appointed CRISIL to further enhance the governance framework and embed sustainability across its business. The partnership reflects ABD's focus on building a future-ready organization driven by transparency, accountability, and long-term value.

As part of the engagement, CRISIL will carry out its Governance and Value Creation (GVC) assessment, which reviews areas such as governance practices and evaluate sustainable & inclusive value creation aspects. The goal is to strengthen ABD's governance model in line with global best practices. In addition, CRISIL will assist in preparing the company to meet evolving regulatory expectations, including the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for FY26.

