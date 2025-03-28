Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Blenders & Distillers partners with CRISIL

Allied Blenders & Distillers partners with CRISIL

Image
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To enhance governance framework and embed sustainability across its business

Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) has appointed CRISIL to further enhance the governance framework and embed sustainability across its business. The partnership reflects ABD's focus on building a future-ready organization driven by transparency, accountability, and long-term value.

As part of the engagement, CRISIL will carry out its Governance and Value Creation (GVC) assessment, which reviews areas such as governance practices and evaluate sustainable & inclusive value creation aspects. The goal is to strengthen ABD's governance model in line with global best practices. In addition, CRISIL will assist in preparing the company to meet evolving regulatory expectations, including the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RIR to establish India's first SiC semiconductor facility in Odisha

Refex defers proposed acquisition of 2,997 EVs from Gensol Engineering

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals introduces new range of air coolers

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Sensex slips 191 pts after volatile trade, Nifty ends below 23,550; NSE VIX drops 4.37%

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story