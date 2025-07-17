Bharti Airtel partners with Perplexity

To offer -month Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to its customers

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Perplexity, to offer 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all its 360mn customers.

Perplexity is an AI-powered search and answer engine that offers real-time, accurate and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language. It elevates a customer's search from listing of web pages to an easy-to-read answer, which can be iterated with the self-learning AI-tool for the precise outcome the user needs.

Perplexity has a free offering, which offers powerful search functions, while the Pro version provides enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users. Perplexity Pro includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models (e.g., GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life. Perplexity Pro is priced globally at *INR 17000 for a year.