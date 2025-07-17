Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel partners with Perplexity

Bharti Airtel partners with Perplexity

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
To offer -month Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to its customers

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Perplexity, to offer 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all its 360mn customers.

Perplexity is an AI-powered search and answer engine that offers real-time, accurate and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language. It elevates a customer's search from listing of web pages to an easy-to-read answer, which can be iterated with the self-learning AI-tool for the precise outcome the user needs.

Perplexity has a free offering, which offers powerful search functions, while the Pro version provides enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users. Perplexity Pro includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models (e.g., GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life. Perplexity Pro is priced globally at *INR 17000 for a year.

This Pro subscription, worth Rs. 17000, is now available for free, for all Airtel customers (Mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH) for one year. This marks Perplexity's first partnership with an Indian telecom company. All Airtel users can avail this offer by logging-on to the Airtel Thanks App.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

