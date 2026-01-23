Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Paras approves incorporation of subsidiary

Board of Paras approves incorporation of subsidiary

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 23 January 2026

The board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies at its meeting held on 23 January 2026 has approved to incorporate a new subsidiary named Paras Avionics or Paras Aviation Technologies or such other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The new subsidiary company shall be engaged in systems and solutions for avionic applications, manufacturing, testing, repair and overhauling systems for defence and aerospace platforms.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

