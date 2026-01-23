Cipla slides as Q3 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 676 crore

Cipla tanked 4.70% to Rs 1,307.10 after the company reported 56.96% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 675.80 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,570.51 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total revenue from operations marginally rose 0.02% to Rs 7,074.48 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7,072.97 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax were at Rs 1,169.02 crore in Q3 FY26, down 38.98% as against Rs 1,916.09 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported exceptional loss of Rs 275.91 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA declined 36.9% to Rs 1,255 crore in Q3 FY26, as against Rs 1,989 crore reported in Q3 FY25. The EBITDA margin remained stable at 17.7%.

The companys One-India business reported a strong 10% year-on-year growth in Q3, driven by improved performance across key segments. The companys chronic portfolio share increased to 62.3%, reflecting a healthier product mix in the market. The North America business reported quarterly revenue of $167 million. Albuterol ranked No. 1 in the overall U.S. Albuterol MDI market, commanding a 22% market share. The FY27 pipeline includes four major respiratory launches, including gAdvair. During the quarter, the business launched gVictoza and expects to introduce three more peptide assets in FY27, with three of the four respiratory assets filed from U.S. facilities. In the South African private market, the company posted secondary growth of 6.3%, ahead of the markets 5.7% growth, with its prescription business retaining the No. 2 position.

In Emerging Markets and Europe, the companys focused market strategy drove 7% year-on-year growth in USD terms, supported by strong performance across both DTM and B2B segments. The companys R&D investments stood at Rs 494 crore, representing 7% of sales and marking a 37.4% year-on-year increase, driven by higher product filings and ongoing development initiatives. The firm maintained a strong net cash position of Rs 10,229 crore, with debt largely comprising lease liabilities. Umang Vohra and Achin Gupta, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said the company continues to make solid progress across its key markets. Global revenues for Q3FY26 stood at INR 7,074 crore, despite a decline in gRevlimid sales. The OneIndia business grew 10% YoY, while the Branded Prescription segment delivered double-digit growth, led by key therapies outpacing the market. Trade Generics posted healthy gains, and Anchor brands in the Consumer Health Business maintained their leadership position.

The US business recorded revenue of $167 million, with upcoming launches expected to offset the gRevlimid decline and drive long-term growth. In South Africa, the private business continued to outperform the market, while Emerging Markets and Europe grew 7% YoY in USD terms, driven by a focused market strategy. Looking ahead, Cipla said it will focus on expanding key markets, strengthening flagship brands, investing in its pipeline, and resolving regulatory matters. Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.