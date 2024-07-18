Lotus Chocolate hits the roof after Q1 PAT zooms to Rs 9 cr in FY25

Lotus Chocolate was locked in upper circuit of 5% to Rs 735.75 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 9.40 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.19 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared to Rs 141.30 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 32.30 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 10.40 crore, up 346.35% as against with Rs 2.33 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses surged 308.57% to Rs 130.99 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 32.06 crore in Q1 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 116.26 crore (up 322.30%), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 3.45 crore (up 161.36%) and finance cost was at Rs 0.61 crore (up 662.5% YoY) during the period under review.