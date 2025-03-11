Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of PTC India Financial Services appoints Chairman

Board of PTC India Financial Services appoints Chairman

Image
Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 11 March 2025

The Board of PTC India Financial Services at its meeting held on 11 March 2025 has approved the following:

Appointment of Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar (DIN: 07306454) as an Additional Director (Nominee Director from PTC India, the holding company) of the Company w.e.f. 11 March 2025 based on recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and pursuant to consent granted by the Reserve Bank of India.

Appointment of Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar (DIN: 07306454) as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company w.e.f. 11 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid opposition uproar

India's vegetable oil import falls 7% on year in February 2025

Vascon Engineers falls for third day; down over 48% in last six months

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story