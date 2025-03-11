India's vegetable oil import falls 7% on year in February 2025

The Solvent Extractors Association of India released import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for February 2025 today. Imports during the month totaled 899,565 tons, compared to 965,852 tons in February 2024, reflecting a 7% decline; it noted. This includes 885,561 tons of edible oils and 14,004 tons of non-edible oils. This is the lowest monthly import since May 2020, when imports fell to 720,976 tons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first four months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024 February 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 4,807,798 tons, up 4% from 4,638,963 tons in the same period last year. However, in February 25, import of edible oil, particularly palm oil further dropped to four month lowest level, thanks to disparity in refining forced Indian importers to move to soft oils.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News