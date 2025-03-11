Vascon Engineers falls for third day; down over 48% in last six months

Vascon Engineers slipped 1.40% to Rs 33.92, extending losses for third day in a row.

The stock has fallen 5.78% in three sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 36 recorded on 06 March 2025.

In the last six months, the scrip has corrected by 48.43% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index have lost 9.20% and 21.29%, respectively.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 29.819. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages placed at 45.34, 50.10 and 59.87, respectively.

On Monday (March 10), Vascon Engineers announced its entry into the Mumbai market with the launch of Vascon Orchids, a luxury residential project through a redevelopment initiative on Linking Road in Santacruz West.

The project has a total expected gross development value (GDV) of Rs 300 crore of its sell units.

Vascon Engineers (VEL) is engaged in the EPC, real estate construction and development business. The real estate business of VEL comprises construction of residential and office complexes along with information technology parks, industrial units, shopping malls, multiplexes, educational institutions and hotels. Under the EPC segment, VEL has executed construction contracts. It primarily caters to government departments and authorities.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 75.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.73% to Rs 294.79 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

