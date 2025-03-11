HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 632.5, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% jump in NIFTY and a 10.77% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 632.5, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 22451.3. The Sensex is at 74000.86, down 0.15%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 0.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23056.85, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.06 lakh shares in last one month.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 1.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% jump in NIFTY and a 10.77% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 77.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

