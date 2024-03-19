Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of REC approves incorporation of subsidiaries

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 19 March 2024

The Board of REC at its meeting held on 19 March 2024 has approved the incorporation of subsidiaries:

1. Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company of REC for dealing in permissible activities as a Finance Company in International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, subject to receipt of No-Objection Certificate from the Reserve Bank of India.

2. Incorporation of a project-specific special purpose vehicle, as wholly owned subsidiary of REC Power Development & Consultancy (a wholly owned subsidiary of REC), for additional Transmission system for evacuation of power from Bhadla-III PS as part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III scheme (20 GW) and to act as Bid Process Coordinator (BPC) for the purpose of selection of Bidder as Transmission Service Provider (TSP), through tariff based competitive bidding process.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

