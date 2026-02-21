Board of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries allots 60,952 equity shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 20 February 2026

The board of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries at its meeting held on 20 February 2026 has approved the allotment of 60,952 equity shares on conversion of warrants at an issue price of Rs 210 each (including a premium of Rs 200 each) to non-promoter category on preferential basis, up on receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs 95.99 lakh being 75% of the issue price per warrant.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 25,349,520/- consisting of 25,34,952 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

