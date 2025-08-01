Board of Safari Industries (India) allots 91,369 equity shares under ESOS

At meeting held on 01 August 2025

The Board of Safari Industries (India) at its meeting held on 01 August 2025 has approved the allotment of 91,369 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme. Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 9,77,73,088/- to Rs. 9,79,55,826/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News