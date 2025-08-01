Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 3.74% to 11.98

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,618.00, a premium of 52.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,565.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 203 points or 0.82% to 24,565.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.74% to 11.98.

PNB Housing Finance, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

