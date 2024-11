At meeting held on 22 November 2024

The Board of SBI Cards & Payment Services at its meeting held on 22 November 2024 has approved the appointment of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty (DIN: 08335249) as Nominee Director (nominated by State Bank of India) and Chairman of the Board of the Company with immediate effect, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.

