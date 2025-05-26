Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure approve capacity enhancement at its Vadodara and Kolkata plants

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 May 2025

The Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure at its meeting held on 26 May 2025 has approved enhancing the existing capacity of Switchgears at Vadodara Plant and Breakers at Kolkata plant at an investment of Rs 200.8 crore. The company plans to add 6000 panels to the existing capacity of 8000 panels at Switchgear Plant, Vadodara while adding 5000 breakers to the existing capacity of 40000 breakers at Kolkata Plant.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

