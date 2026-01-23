Board of SG Finserve approves investment of Rs 400 cr in setting up subsidiaries

At meeting held on 23 January 2026

The board of SG Finserve at its meeting held on 23 January 2026 has approved an investment plan of up to Rs 400 crore for setting up subsidiaries of the company, proposed to be incorporated.

The proposed subsidiaries, subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals shall, interalia, be engaged in the following activities:

(i) Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC);

(ii) Investment Manager and/or Sponsor for setting up of a Category III Alternate Investment Fund;

(iii) Insurance Broking (life and non-life); and

iv) Information Technology services, including LOS, LMS, and a digital marketplace.

Out of the total approved investment, the regulatory minimum capital requirement for setting up an ARC is expected to be Rs 300 crore, to be infused in accordance with applicable regulations.