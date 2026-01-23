Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Sterling Holiday Resorts has announced the launch of Sterling Amargarh Jodhpur, a grand destination resort that cements the brand's presence in Rajasthan and reinforces its credentials in large-format, experience-led stays.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director & CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said, Rajasthan remains a cornerstone of Sterling's destination strategy, and Jodhpur is one of its most compelling cultural anchors. With Sterling Amargarh Jodhpur, we are introducing a resort that brings scale and versatility into a heritage settingmaking it equally relevant for leisure travellers, large celebrations and corporate events. This launch reflects our focus on building destination-led resorts that combine local character with the reliability of a national hospitality network.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

