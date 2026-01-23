Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Green Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Le Travenues Technology Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 January 2026.

Adani Green Energy Ltd tumbled 13.14% to Rs 785.6 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd crashed 13.06% to Rs 205.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd lost 11.23% to Rs 821.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65257 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd shed 9.53% to Rs 1888.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61762 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd fell 8.59% to Rs 1152.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89554 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

