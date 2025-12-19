Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets rally as central bank raises policy rate

Japanese markets rally as central bank raises policy rate

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The Japanese yen extended losses for a second day running, helping ease fears of a sharp yen carry trade unwind.

Japanese markets rallied, the yen weakened and Japan's 10-year government bond yield jumped to a 26-year peak after the Bank of Japan raised its key policy rate 25 bps to 0.75 percent, its highest level since September 1995, signaling a broader policy shift amid rising uncertainties surrounding the U.S. economy and trade policies.

Data showed earlier in the day that Japan's consumer inflation remained well above the central bank's 2 percent target in November.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.03 percent to 49,507.21 while the broader Topix index settled 0.80 percent higher at 3,383.66.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

