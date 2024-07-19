Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings to consider fund raising via equity route

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
On 24 July 2024

The Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings will meet on 24 July 2024 to consider a proposal for raising of funds, in one or more tranches, by issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, debt issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), or any other method.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

