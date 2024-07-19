Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 4.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 1002.20 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms rose 4.30% to Rs 141.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 1002.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 911.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1002.20911.11 10 OPM %18.8120.00 -PBDT196.60186.44 5 PBT173.89169.99 2 NP141.22135.40 4

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

