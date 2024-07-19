Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Inventure Growth &amp; Securities consolidated net profit rises 780.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 84.09% to Rs 17.36 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities rose 780.82% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 84.09% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.369.43 84 OPM %55.8214.74 -PBDT9.411.64 474 PBT9.311.46 538 NP6.430.73 781

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

