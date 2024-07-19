Sales rise 84.09% to Rs 17.36 croreNet profit of Inventure Growth & Securities rose 780.82% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 84.09% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.369.43 84 OPM %55.8214.74 -PBDT9.411.64 474 PBT9.311.46 538 NP6.430.73 781
