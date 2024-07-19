CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 28.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 2292.69 croreNet profit of CIE Automotive India declined 28.13% to Rs 216.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 301.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 2292.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2320.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2292.692320.34 -1 OPM %15.7015.95 -PBDT370.17367.59 1 PBT286.55284.34 1 NP216.83301.68 -28
