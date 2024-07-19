Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 28.13% in the June 2024 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 28.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 2292.69 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India declined 28.13% to Rs 216.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 301.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 2292.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2320.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2292.692320.34 -1 OPM %15.7015.95 -PBDT370.17367.59 1 PBT286.55284.34 1 NP216.83301.68 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'We will not fail, America on cusp of golden age': Trump in RNC speech

India in early stages of equity cult; budget eyed for populism: Chris Wood

Netflix beats subscriber targets in Q2; remains cautious on ad growth

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty indicates firm start; Infosys, LTTS, SpiceJet in focus

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story