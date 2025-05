At meeting held on 22 May 2025

The Board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at its meeting held on 22 May 2025 has approved appointment of Vidhi Shanghvi (DIN: 06497350) as Whole-time Director for a period of five years, effective from today, i.e., 22 May 2025, which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

