GSPL slips as Q4 PAT declines 73% YoY to Rs 71 crore

Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) declined 1.14% to Rs 342.70 after the company's standalone net profit slipped 72.91% to Rs 70.73 crore on a 53.03% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 238.07 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The dismal bottom-line performance was largely due to a sharp 53.03% drop in revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 238.07 crore compared to Rs 506.82 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from gas transportation, the companys core business, stood at Rs 232.83 crore, down 53.54% YoY, while revenue from electricity sales declined 8.07% YoY to Rs 5.24 crore.

Profit before tax during the quarter stood at Rs 103.53 crore, reflecting de-growth of 71.01% on a YoY basis.

The company reported a 22.8% decline in Q4 transmission volumes, which stood at 25.76 million metric standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd), compared to 33.38 mmscmd in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit fell 37.13% to Rs 807.62 crore on a 45.32% drop in revenue to Rs 1,110.79 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each, representing a 50% payout for the financial year 2024-25.

Gujarat State Petronet's primary business objective is to connect various supply sources and users of natural gas in Gujarat through its gas pipeline network. GSPL is the leader in the natural gas transmission business in Gujarat and is the second-largest natural gas transmission player in India.

