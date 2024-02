At meeting held on 28 February 2024

The Board of Tips Industries at its meeting held on 28 February 2024 has approved the proposal for buyback of up to 5,95,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 625 per equity share payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 37.18 crore.

