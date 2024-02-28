Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 120.77 points or 1.81% at 6559.92 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.47%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.44%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.3%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 3%),NHPC Ltd (down 2.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.25%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.14%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.02%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.01%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.9%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 551.66 or 0.75% at 72543.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 183.25 points or 0.83% at 22015.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 742.53 points or 1.62% at 45146.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 186.31 points or 1.38% at 13359.31.

On BSE,865 shares were trading in green, 2936 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

