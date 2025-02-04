Board of Titagarh Rail Systems approves addition of new business verticals

At meeting held on 03 February 2025

The Board of Titagarh Rail Systems at its meeting held on 03 February 2025 has approved the addition of following new business verticals namely:

a. Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems wherein the Company will undertake marine business including shipbuilding, ship repair and other maritime business activities.

b. Signalling and Safety Systems wherein the Company will subject to compliances, if any applicable undertake activities relating to railway signalling and safety including but not limited to train control & condition monitoring, vehicular & train mounted solutions etc. This segment focuses on railway operations, particularly in ensuring safety and efficiency and will involve development and installation of products that enables smooth and secure train operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News