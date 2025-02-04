Board of Titagarh Rail Systems approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 03 February 2025

The Board of Titagarh Rail Systems at its meeting held on 03 February 2025 has approved the following:

The designation of Anil Kumar Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director and CEO of Freight Rail Systems vertical of the Company, has been changed to Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Company w.e.f. 3 February, 2025. In this expanded role, Agarwal will now oversee the performance of both the Freight Rail Systems (FRS) and Passenger Rail Systems (PRS) verticals, under the overall supervision and guidance of the Vice Chairman and Managing Director, as well as the Board of Directors.

This strategic enhancement of Agarwal's responsibilities will further strengthen the Company's operations and drive continued success in both the verticals.

The common corporate functions of the Company will be jointly looked after by Anil Kumar Agarwal and Prithish Chowdhary, two Deputy Managing Directors of the Company.

Saket Kandoi, Director (Freight Rolling Stock) of the Company, has been given the responsibility of the Maritime business of the Company, designated as Director & CEO (Maritime) w.e.f. 3 February 2025 and additionally he will also be acting as ad interim CEO of FRS vertical.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News