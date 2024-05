At meeting held on 17 May 2024

The Board of Tourism Finance Corporation of India at its meeting held on 17 May 2024 has approved raising resources up to Rs 750 crore by way of long/medium/short-term/overdraft loans from Banks/Financial Institutions/Other Institutions or issue of Bonds/Debentures/Other Instruments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel