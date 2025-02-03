Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Tube Investments of India approves capacity expansion project of Rs 170 cr

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 03 February 2025

The Board of Tube Investments of India at its meeting held on 03 February 2025 has approved a capital investment of about Rs. 170 crore to enhance capability and serviceability with regard to the fine blanking business by establishment of a greenfield facility in Western lndia and expansion of existing manufacturing facility in Southern lndia. The project will be primarily funded through internal accrual and is expected to be completed by FY 2025'26.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

