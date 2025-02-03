Board of Tube Investments of India approves capacity expansion project of Rs 170 cr

At meeting held on 03 February 2025

The Board of Tube Investments of India at its meeting held on 03 February 2025 has approved a capital investment of about Rs. 170 crore to enhance capability and serviceability with regard to the fine blanking business by establishment of a greenfield facility in Western lndia and expansion of existing manufacturing facility in Southern lndia. The project will be primarily funded through internal accrual and is expected to be completed by FY 2025'26.

