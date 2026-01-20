SpiceJet launches Ahmedabad-Sharjah flights

From 05 February 2026

SpiceJet will launch non-stop flights connecting Ahmedabad with Sharjah starting 05 February 2026. The new service further expands the airline's international network and strengthens air connectivity between India and the UAE. With this addition, Sharjah becomes the airline's second destination in the UAE after Dubai.

The new service will operate five days a week, except Tuesday and Wednesday, offering passengers' greater flexibility and convenience for travel to the Middle East. Ahmedabad is a key economic and cultural hub with strong trade, tourism, and diaspora links to the UAE, making Sharjah a natural and strategic addition to SpiceJet's international network.