NSE SME Avana Electrosystems powers a strong debut

Avana Electrosystems traded at Rs 76 on the NSE, a premium of 28.81% compared with the issue price of Rs 59.

The scrip was listed at Rs 77.50, a premium of 31.36% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 1.94% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 81.35 and a low of Rs 73.65. About 31.62 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Avana Electrosystems' IPO was subscribed 122.64 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 January 2026 and it closed on 14 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share.

The IPO comprised 59,70,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 51,76,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 7,94,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards civil construction, internal electric work and internal plumbing to set up an integrated manufacturing unit, to meet working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Avana Electrosystems on 9 January 2026, raised Rs 9.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.90 lakh shares at Rs 59 per share to 5 anchor investors. Avana Electrosystems is a manufacturer of customised control and relay panels ranging from 11 kV to 220 kV for power system monitoring, control, and protection applications, including transmission lines, power transformers, bus bars, capacitor banks, and more, for both indoor and outdoor use. The company also manufactures MV and LV panels, protection relays, and substation automation systems. These panels are used across various sectors and industries to facilitate the transmission and distribution of electrical power. As of 30 November 2025, the company had 137 permanent employees.