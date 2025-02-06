Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 638.45, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.15% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 638.45, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 4.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21868.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 639.8, up 1.03% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 60.15% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 136.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

