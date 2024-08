At meeting held on 20 August 2024

The Board of Waaree Renewables Technologies at its meeting held on 20 August 2024 has approved the allotment of 22,275 equity shares under ESOP.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 20,83,43,080 divided into 10,41,71,540 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News