Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Zydus Wellness approves stock split

Board of Zydus Wellness approves stock split

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 19 May 2025

The Board of Zydus Wellness at its meeting held on 19 May 2025 has approved sub]division / split of the existing equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs 10/] each fully paid]up, be sub]divided / split into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2/] each fully paid]up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's oilmeal export slides 13% in last six months

Kaya Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Praveg announces grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, Daman

India's sugar production comes in at 257.44 lakh tonnes

Sensex, Nifty rangebound amid higher volatility; VIX soars 4.51%

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story