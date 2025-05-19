Board of Zydus Wellness approves stock split

At meeting held on 19 May 2025

The Board of Zydus Wellness at its meeting held on 19 May 2025 has approved sub]division / split of the existing equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs 10/] each fully paid]up, be sub]divided / split into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2/] each fully paid]up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

