Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infosys, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,334.15, a premium of 44 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,290.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 468.75 points or 2.05% to 23,290.15.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 16.88.

Infosys, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Sensex soars 1,619 pts; Nifty ends above 23,250; Wipro jumps over 5%

G R Infra arm gets appointed date for Rs 1,227-cr project in UP

JBM Auto Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Elgi Equipments updates on proposed divestment of stake held in JV G3 Industrial Solutions LLC, USA

Abans Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story