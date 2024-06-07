Nifty June futures trade at premium

Infosys, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,334.15, a premium of 44 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,290.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 468.75 points or 2.05% to 23,290.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 16.88.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

