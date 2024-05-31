Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 50.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 21.86 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia declined 50.61% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.99% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.20% to Rs 64.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

21.8621.9764.0042.616.2720.989.0512.021.244.615.314.751.174.565.094.551.613.263.393.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News