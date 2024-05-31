Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 50.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 50.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 21.86 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia declined 50.61% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.99% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.20% to Rs 64.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.8621.97 -1 64.0042.61 50 OPM %6.2720.98 -9.0512.02 - PBDT1.244.61 -73 5.314.75 12 PBT1.174.56 -74 5.094.55 12 NP1.613.26 -51 3.393.26 4

